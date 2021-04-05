RFID Journal’s 2021 Event Sentiment Survey

With 2020 behind us and with one event after another being canceled or re-imagined digitally, the question for 2021 is simple: Will the world return to in-person events? To understand how the community is faring and what future events will look like for those in the RFID industry, RFID Journal consulted with industry experts, spoke with influencers and conducted its "2021 Event Sentiment Survey" (https://rfidjournallive.com/event-sentiment-survey-rfid-journal-live/). Presented here are the results. (9 pages)

