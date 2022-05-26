Smallest UHF RFID Inlay Wins RFID Journal New Product Award

By Clair Swedberg

Avery Dennison Smartrac’s AD Dot inlay measures just four by four millimeters and is designed for tracking very small goods such as wearable electronics, cosmetics and drugs.

Companies are testing what is reported to be the smallest UHF RFID inlay to date, to track compact goods, from cosmetics to wearable electronics. Avery Dennison Smartrac's AD Dot, which features an antenna that is just three by three millimeters (0.12 by 0.12 inches), is intended for use on products or assets that have traditionally been too tiny to tag with RFID.