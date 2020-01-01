RFID Journal Videos

search by tags Select Year 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Select Topic Asset Tracking Authentication Auto-ID Baggage Tracking Best New Product Bluetooth - BLE Demonstrations Deployment Electronic Product Code - EPC Embedded RFID Environment Event Presentation Harsh Environments Industrial IoT Innovation Internet of Things Inventory / Warehouse Management IT/Infrastructure Keynote NFC Operations Payment Systems Preconference Privacy RFID Channel RFID Journal Awards Robots RTLS Rugged Tags Sensors Site Tour Smart Products Social Networking Solution Showcase Standards and Regulation Strategies Supply Chain Technology University Vendor Videos Visibility Yard Management Select Industry Aerospace Apparel Automotive Chemical Construction Consumer Packaged Goods Defense Energy Entertainment Financial Services Food/Agriculture Government Health Care High Tech Labeling Logistics Manufacturing Medical Devices Mining Packaging Pharmaceuticals Retail Security and Access Control Transport Select Event Brasil Europe LIVE Middle East Virtual Events Webinar

How to Implement Smarter Medical Applications with RFID & RTLS Delivering seamless modern health care has its challenges, especially during a pandemic. Manual processes and lack of digitization can hinder compliance, increase misuse of medical devices and result in possible cross-contamination. These consequence...

Why Item-Level RFID Is the Key To BOPIS 2.0 Apparel and footwear retailers were struggling with buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS) before the Covid-19 crisis. Using bar code technology to take inventory re...

ARG-US Remote Monitoring Systems For Hazardous Radioactive Materials ARG‐US (meaning "watchful guardian") remote monitoring systems technology was developed by Argonne National Laboratory under the auspices of the U.S. Department of Energy's Packaging Certification Program, Office of Packaging and Transportation, an...

Choosing the Right RFID Technology for Manufacturing and Harsh Environments Many companies claim their tags are suitable for harsh environments, but as different as tags are, so are the definitions of "harsh" for various use cases. Standards are difficult to read, however, and tend to show up mostly in the form of strange nu...