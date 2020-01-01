RFID Journal Videos
How to Implement Smarter Medical Applications with RFID & RTLS
Delivering seamless modern health care has its challenges, especially during a pandemic. Manual processes and lack of digitization can hinder compliance, increase misuse of medical devices and result in possible cross-contamination. These consequence...
Why Item-Level RFID Is the Key To BOPIS 2.0
Apparel and footwear retailers were struggling with buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS) before the Covid-19 crisis. Using bar code technology to take inventory re...
ARG-US Remote Monitoring Systems For Hazardous Radioactive Materials
ARG‐US (meaning "watchful guardian") remote monitoring systems technology was developed by Argonne National Laboratory under the auspices of the U.S. Department of Energy's Packaging Certification Program, Office of Packaging and Transportation, an...
Choosing the Right RFID Technology for Manufacturing and Harsh Environments
Many companies claim their tags are suitable for harsh environments, but as different as tags are, so are the definitions of "harsh" for various use cases. Standards are difficult to read, however, and tend to show up mostly in the form of strange nu...
Enhancing Worker Safety in Process Industry Environments
The safety of workers has always been important, but not it is moving higher up the list of priorities for investment. Workers in process industry environments face a variety of risks over and above their counterparts in other industries. "Hazards of...