How Can I Use MLA Formatting to Cite RFID Journal’s Articles?

By RFID Journal

Can you please explain how I would cite the articles posted on this Web site, utilizing proper MLA formatting?

———





For an individual page on this Web site, list the author's name (if provided—otherwise, proceed without it), followed by the headline, the name of this site (RFIDJournal.com), the date of publication (indicated onscreen for each article) and the full URL of the article, punctuated and formatted as in the following example:













For additional information regarding MLA formatting for citations of electronic sources, we recommend consulting The Owl at Purdue's MLA Formatting and Style Guide.

—Mark Robert, Editor, RFID Journal





