The head of EPC talks about the progress being made on standards and adoption in Europe.

In this video, Mark Roberti, editor of RFID Journal, interviews Stephane Pique, Director of EPC/RFID for GS1 Europe, at RFID Journal LIVE! Europe, which was held in Amsterdam last week. Pique describes the progress EPCglobal has made on standards, the state of adoption of EPC standards in Europe, what GS1 Europe is doing to help those who want to use EPC standards and more.

This three-minute interview was conducted live in the exhibit hall.