iDTRONIC's newest product update: the popular M3 Orange+ is presented with an all new operating system—even more efficient and with more memory. The M3 ORANGE+ is the follow-up of the successful M3 Sky series. This device impresses with its new operating system (either Windows Embedded Handheld 6.5 or Windows Embedded CE 6.0) and the new Cortex-A8 833 MHz processor. This allows usage of the M3 Orange with 256MB RAM and 1GB ROM in various areas of application. The device is equipped with either a 1D Scanner or a 2D Imager, HSPA+, bluetooth, 3.2 mega pixel autofocus camera and WLAN with the b/g/n standards. As a specialist in RFID technology we offer RFID solutions for the different frequency ranges. By integrating iDTRONIC's RFID solutions into your terminal, mobile data collection becomes even more efficient and the terminal is perfectly suited for logistics, trade or industrial applications.

Our RFID solutions at a glance:

• RFID Unit UHF Long-Range (868 â€“ 928 MHz)

• RFID Unit UHF (868 â€“ 928 MHz)

• RFID Unit HF (13.56 MHz)

• RFID Unit LEGIC (13.56 MHz)

• RFID Unit LF (125 kHz)

The Mobile-Terminal M3 Orange was specifically designed for industrial use and features exceptional durability (dust- and water-proof) thanks to being in protection class IP65. This was tested and proved through a variety of tests of durability, including for example several drops from a height of 1.8 meters.

Apart from GSM/GPRS/EDGE (2G), UMTS/HSPA+ (3G) connections are now possible as well, thanks to the new WWAN module. The multifunctional buttons or the QWERTY and AZERTY keyboards are designed to guarantee a versatile performance. This exclusive and affordable combination is only available through iDTRONIC and our distribution partners.

Features

• Cortex-A8 833 MHz CPU

• VGA display mit 480 x 640 pixel

• Windows Mobile Embedded Handheld 6.5 or Windows Embedded CE 6.0

• 1D Scanner / 2D Imager

• 3.2M pixel autofocus camera

• integrierter RFID (HF / UHF / LEGIC / LF) reader

• Bluetooth Class II, v2.0 with EDRl

• HSPA+ / EDGE / GPRS / GSM

• WLAN IEEE 802.11 b/g/n

• Protection class IP65, 1,8m drop test

• Integrated A-GPS

• smart rechargeable battery

We can offer you the M3 ORANGE+ at very attractive terms. Feel free to contact us! Our sales managers (contact: 0621 66 900946 info@idtronic-rfid.com) will gladly be at your service.