Car Connectivity Consortium Announces Digital Key 2.0 Specification
Clubs, Music Venues Eye RFID to Reopen Safely With Reduced Contact
Zebra’s BLE Proximity Solution Offers Distancing for Enterprises
Digital keys allow the use of a smartphone to open vehicle doors and perform varied remote operations in a way that promises to be simple, practical and safe.
Havan Labs Reduces Store Inventory Time via RFID
The company has cut its costs to manage 200,000 parts in stock; what used to take 15 employees five nights to complete now requires one hour and only one worker.
Billfold POS, which provides a contactless experience that includes payments and access control, is adding RFID-enabled ID checks and touchless payments as entertainment venues reopen, as well as a wallet app for stadiums, airports and other spaces.
How RFID Is Being Implemented Within the Healthcare Industry
It’s vital to understand how the technology works, how different RFID tags are used at hospitals and what barriers prevent RFID from being implemented at every facility.
