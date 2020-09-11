Car Connectivity Consortium Announces Digital Key 2.0 Specification

By Edson Perin
Digital keys allow the use of a smartphone to open vehicle doors and perform varied remote operations in a way that promises to be simple, practical and safe.
Clubs, Music Venues Eye RFID to Reopen Safely With Reduced Contact

By Claire Swedberg
Billfold POS, which provides a contactless experience that includes payments and access control, is adding RFID-enabled ID checks and touchless payments as entertainment venues reopen, as well as a wallet app for stadiums, airports and other spaces.
Zebra’s BLE Proximity Solution Offers Distancing for Enterprises

By Claire Swedberg
The company's MotionWorks Proximity solution leverages the BLE and Wi-Fi functionality in Zebra Mobile computers, as well as cloud-based software, to alert workers when they are too close to each other, and to capture events and conduct contact tracing, without any infrastructure deployment.
