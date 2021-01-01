PREMIUM CONTENT
Handling Holiday Fulfillment
Ed. Note: This article was previously posted at Retail TouchPoints. Labor shortages, stressed s ...
RFID Journal LIVE! 2021 Report, Part 2
RFID Journal recently hosted its 19th annual RFID Journal LIVE! event, featuring more than 150 exh ...
RFID Journal LIVE! 2021 Report, Part 1
RFID Journal LIVE! is the world's largest conference and exhibition focused on radio frequency ident ...
Current RFID Trends and Challenges You Should Know About
Ed. Note: This post originally appeared at the blog of RFID Journal LIVE!, the world's largest con ...
Ten Ways RFID Improves Quality Control in Harsh Environments
Ed. Note: This post originally appeared at the blog of RFID Journal LIVE!, the world's largest con ...
Code 10-31: How Retailers Use RFID to Prevent Theft
Ed. Note: This post originally appeared at the blog of RFID Journal LIVE!, the world's largest con ...
Singapore Zoo Reduces Energy Consumption with LoRa Technology
The Singapore Zoo, also known as the Mandai Zoo, is capturing real-time data regarding energy and ...
RFID Enables Digital Trail of Tools for Aerospace Company
Aerospace company Sekisui Aerospace Corp. reports that it has gained visibility into the plaster m ...
Museum Explores the Morals, Threats and Benefits of Track-and-Trace
How comfortable and knowledgeable the public is regarding Internet of Things (IoT) and other technol ...
BLE, NFC Provide Safety and Passenger Experience for Cruise Line
Princess Cruises has been leveraging its existing wireless MedallionClass guest experience platform, ...
RFID Raises Efficiency for Underground Tank Inspections
Sun West Engineering has deployed a Near Field Communication (NFC) RFID system for the management of ...
RFID Robot Dog Reads Inventory Counts
After testing a robot from Boston Dynamics to read RFID-tagged apparel in a store, Auburn Univer ...
How RFID Is Digitizing Vehicle Manufacturing and Dealerships
Ed. Note: This post originally appeared at the blog of RFID Journal LIVE!, the world's largest con ...
Four Ways RFID Aids in Supply Chain Management
Ed. Note: This post originally appeared at the blog of RFID Journal LIVE!, the world's largest con ...
How to Build Ecommerce Experiences for the Metaverse
Ed. Note: This article was previously posted at Retail TouchPoints. Beyond the usual avenues of ...
How to Choose the Right RFID Reader for User Authentication and Access Control
Passwords, PINs and physical keys are so yesterday. Today's employees, students, tenants and consume ...
How to Track Attendance via RFID, BLE and QR Codes
When students in Professor Hatem Abou-Senna's courses at the University of Central Florida show up ...
How to Bring Sustainability to the Retail Market with RFID
Among the many impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the retail industry, one has involved sustai ...
