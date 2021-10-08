How Can We Code Large Volumes of RFID and NFC Tags?

We have created unique codes for 2,000 RFID and 2,000 NFC tags. Now the question is this: How can we make the process of physically coding 4,000 tags as easy as possible, since we hope to create very large quantities of tags in the future? There must be a type of device that could handle the coding process, like a label printer but for RFID and NFC tags.

—Michael

= = =

Michael,

I reached out to FEIG Electronic since they make both passive UHF and HF (NFC) RFID readers. FEIG recommends you contact their partner GlueLogix, which offers an RFID solution for encoding both types of tags.

Mark Roberti

Founder and Editor

RFID Journal