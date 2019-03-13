Can I Use an Active RFID Tag to Replace a Passive RFID Tag?

I would like to do this in order to operate an RFID push-button door lock. Would it be possible?

—Jack

Jack,

You would not be able to replace a passive RFID tag with an active RFID tag unless you were to replace the reader within the door lock. Active tags would likely operate at a different frequency and would certainly use a different air-interface protocol to communicate. The air-interface protocol governs how tags and readers communicate—it’s the language that the system components use to talk. It would be like trying to please an English-speaking audience by replacing their favorite radio station on their AM radios with an FM station that broadcasts in Chinese.

—Mark Roberti, Founder and Editor, RFID Journal