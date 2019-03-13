Can I Use an Active RFID Tag to Replace a Passive RFID Tag?

I would like to do this in order to operate an RFID push-button door lock. Would it be possible?
—Jack
———
Jack,
You would not be able to replace a passive RFID tag with an active RFID tag unless you were to replace the reader within the door lock. Active tags would likely operate at a different frequency and would certainly use a different air-interface protocol to communicate. The air-interface protocol governs how tags and readers communicate—it’s the language that the system components use to talk. It would be like trying to please an English-speaking audience by replacing their favorite radio station on their AM radios with an FM station that broadcasts in Chinese.
—Mark Roberti, Founder and Editor, RFID Journal
Login and post your comment!
Not a member?
Signup for an account now to access all of the features of RFIDJournal.com!
Previous Post
Can I Obtain an RSSI Value Following a Write Error? »